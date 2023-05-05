The Standard
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

Editorial: Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival popular as ever

May 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irish Jockey Chris McCarthy on Rockstar Ronnie in front of a big crowd at Thursday's races. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Irish Jockey Chris McCarthy on Rockstar Ronnie in front of a big crowd at Thursday's races. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Could this week's wintry weather blast be the calm before the storm?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.