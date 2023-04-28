The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | April 29, 2023

April 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Like many people in Warrnambool and visitors to our area, it gives me a great sense of awe to stand on the beach and see the whales that travel to the bight from May to June to have their calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.