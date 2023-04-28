Like many people in Warrnambool and visitors to our area, it gives me a great sense of awe to stand on the beach and see the whales that travel to the bight from May to June to have their calves.
In Warrnambool, and along our regional coastline, many visitors from overseas and across Australia come here for whale-spotting.
Seismic blasting under the ocean now threatens not only whales but also the food webs that are the basis of life in the oceans and the fishing industry.
Seismic blasting noise travels for hundreds of kilometres and is one of the loudest sounds in the ocean - about 250 decibels.
For human beings, sounds between 170-200dB may cause death from pulmonary embolisms, pulmonary contusions, or even burst lungs. From whales down to phytoplankton, loud noises have damaging or fatal consequences.
The federal Labor government was elected by an electorate hoping for action on climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that humanity must act now or the changes to our climate will become irreversible.
Seismic blasting in search of gas cannot be allowed to continue. Immediate action means now.
Contrary to the gas industry's blurb, we do not need more gas.
Rewiring Australia claims the average household would reduce energy bills by $3000 to $5000 a year by moving from gas to electricity - household electrification is sound economic policy and vital climate policy.
Gillian Blair, Warrnambool
Replying to your excellent (National) article in last Saturday's edition of The Standard on synthetic fishing nets when lost can keep fishing for 400 to 600 years before they break down into micro plastic and enter the food chain.
Back in the late 1960s, Brian Newman said back then when all the fishing boats were converting to nets over long lines, that with long lines when lost once the bait is gone they stop fishing.
He was also worried about how many family fishing boats would be left on the Moyne in 20 years because of dwindling catches from over-fishing with nets.
It is time we reappraised synthetic nets and replaced them with biodegradable nets - eg. hemp cotton jute.
Or bring back long line fishing again that only targets the fish you want, eliminating bycatch deaths. Also, sea mammals would be protected as well and the brave people who free them.
A consumer campaign in fish shops; asking how the fish had been harvested boycotting synthetic net fish. A win for not only the future fish stocks for the future but also the environment.
Robert Rowley, Illowa
I read with interest the comments of Angela Lee-Ack (The Standard, April 22) concerning the Voice to Parliament referendum.
I would like to refer Angela to the views expressed by First Australian Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price in the Northern Territory back in mid-2022.
I quote: "I've said it before and I'll say it again - a constitutional "voice" to parliament is redundant. The Australian people have freely elected TEN Indigenous Australians to Federal Parliament.
"According to the recent census, Indigenous Australians account for 3.2 per cent of the population - they now make up 4.5 per cent of the Australian Federal Parliament.
"You don't need a constitutionally mandated representation for a group overrepresented in Parliament."
Alan Flowers, Warrnambool
With the extreme cost measures being taken to modernise our defence force, one must beg the question: what are we trying to defend? The growing gap between the wealthy and the poor?
The growing number of homeless and neglected older women? The growing number of people who can't afford basic human rights of shelter, food, rent and power? The continued incarceration of children in our prison systems?
The taxation system that both the main political parties, privy to Ken Henry's 12-year-old review, have been too fearful to address, where the next generation are left insecure in one of the world's wealthiest countries?
The federal budget is being announced next week. I am one of the Voices of Wannon - join us and please let your voice be heard, to help address these growing and extraordinary injustices that threaten our most precious democracy.
Genevieve Grant, Voices of Wannon, Rosebrook
It certainly is hard to believe that Australia has been one of two developed countries - the other being Russia - that do not have fuel efficiency standards.
It is now extremely pleasing that the federal government has unveiled the first National Electric Vehicle Strategy to encourage the use of cleaner, cheaper to run, vehicles.
The key to this plan is the introduction of a fuel efficiency strategy which will make it necessary to meet lower emissions requirements when motoring.
The fuel efficiency strategy will make EVs far more attractive to purchase as compared to as they are now.
Well done to the federal government for introducing a strategy to bring Australia into line with other developed countries - apart from Russia - in relation to fuel efficiency standards and for introducing a smart move to fight against human-induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
