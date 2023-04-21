The Standard
Port Campbell to get $5m facelift as work on major revamp set to get under way

Updated April 22 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Port Campbell's town centre is in for a makeover, finally.
It has been a "long time coming" but work on revitalising Port Campbell's town centre - the biggest project the shire has done - is finally about to start.

