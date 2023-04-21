It has been a "long time coming" but work on revitalising Port Campbell's town centre - the biggest project the shire has done - is finally about to start.
The first major works will happen on the foreshore and on Lord Street near the Norfolk Island Pines in mid-July, while works to the central Lord Street area will happen over winter 2024.
The news comes after Corangamite Shire Council awarded the $5.15 million contract for the 2023 works to Warrnambool company Civilnow.
Cr Jamie Vogels said the landmark decision had been a long time coming.
"At $15.6 million, this is the largest single project council has ever done," Cr Vogels said.
When the council first called for tenders 16 months ago in December 2021, they got no takers. A second attempt to attract tenders also failed.
Market conditions, COVID and workforce shortages were blamed for a lack of interest in the major project.
Cr Vogels said community members, council staff as well as engineering and design experts had put years of work into getting the planning right.
"Now after the pandemic and challenges with getting contractors who can do a job of this size and complexity, it's time to start delivering concrete results - literally," he said.
"When national and international tourism comes back to pre-COVID levels, the improvements will encourage visitors to take more time to experience the town, its shops and natural attractions safely on foot.
"It will also be great for the growing number of families and cyclists visiting town due to the Twelve Apostles Trail."
The 2023 works include drainage, electrical, pavement, paving, concreting, artwork installation, asphalting and landscaping along the foreshore and around the centre of town.
The project is funded jointly by the council, with the state government chipping in $6 million and the federal government contributing $5.6 million.
While the project was in limbo waiting to find a contractor to do the work, the council's own works team completed a footpath between Lord, Morris, Tregea and Cairns streets in December.
Minor road works, landscaping, pedestrian safety improvements and parking upgrades were also done in February and March this year.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
