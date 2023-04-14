The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | April 15, 2023

April 15 2023 - 7:00am
Dan Tehan. Picture by Christine Ansorge
Two billion dollars ... Mr Tehan is to be commended for his efforts over the past 10 years, but where is it? Is it a paper figure? If it is hard cash, who spent it and where?

