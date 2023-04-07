I am a supporter of the St Kilda Football Club and was very proud of Nicky Winmar's reply to racism 30 years ago.
My husband has been a ridiculously keen Bulldog follower for more than 80 years.
We are both delighted with South Warrnambool's Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for his similar stand against the racial abuse he received on March 25 at Marvel Stadium, ironically by a nasty St Kilda fan.
Showing his skin is the emotional stand he took, and kicking five goals in the game is the practical, disciplined response to racial abuse that is still, sickeningly, with us today.
Go Jamarra!
Mary Lane, Mornington
Well done Jamarra for your stance against racism. You played a great game as well, and I'm a Collingwood supporter.
Barry Brooker, Warrnambool
I find it disheartening that this council and the petition-signers - both here and elsewhere - would even countenance building another art gallery and, worse, still building it on one of the few much-loved open spaces left in Warrnambool.
We are approaching a phase in our nation's history when due to the inroads of a changing climate and an increasingly unstable international situation we face a rapid increase in the cost of living. This is inescapable.
What councils should be doing is preparing for this. Rather than wasting huge amounts of money to create another art gallery we could be investing in social housing - one of many real needs.
I spent years living in a Victorian country town which was indeed an 'arts hub'. The local gallery, whilst housing a fine collection built up over many years, was adjunct to this but hardly the cause. It was the artists who did it!
If people want to dine out with a view we already have the nearby RSL. Why destroy a much used and enjoyed amenity like Cannon Hill? Besides, it is the site of several memorials to those who have given their lives for our country.
If the present art gallery is insufficient, why not develop one or more annexes in existing buildings? Look what the library did!
I would appeal to Shari Nye and the Warrnambool City Council to have a careful rethink. Warrnambool doesn't need a new art gallery, much less the one proposed for Cannon Hill.
Jim Williams, Warrong
I have been going to Cannon Hill since I was a child to have a take away meal with my parents and grandparents, enjoying the view over Lake Pertobe, Lady Bay and the coastline beyond.
Now at 60 years of age, I still do the same but without my deceased parents/grandparents. It's a special place and in my opinion there should not be anything at all built there.
Paul Edge, Terang
I fail to get why we don't include interest on house mortgages in our CPI (Consumer Price Index) - what they basically use to work out inflation, then basically include that to put up interest rates.
Bit of a dog chasing its tail it seems to me. I understand there is a good case for not including the price of houses and land, but not the ongoing household monthly expense of the interest.
This has been what I believe to be hurting the most lately. They factor in the other household expenses like groceries, electricity and gas, petrol, drinks, insurances and other minor things.
Like if you're lucky enough to be able to travel overseas or dine out at your favourite restaurant. Of course all these put upward pressure on the CPI. But I cannot see how then putting a further expense on households by increasing interest rates on the mortgage would not put more upward pressure on the household budget.
Perhaps someone could explain how it does not put more upward pressure on the household budget of those with a mortgage.
John Patterson, Warrnambool
How dare the Liberal Party presume to know what's right for Indigenous communities based on a couple of visits to Alice Springs.
They are choosing to ignore the extensive work and consultation undertaken by Indigenous people themselves over decades to arrive at this position.
They are completely condescending stating that they really care about the women and children - implying that the likes of Marcia Langton, Pat Dodson and Noel Pearson and thousands of Indigenous Australians do not!
All you have to do is read the Uluru Statement where they acknowledge the complexity of their issues to understand that the future welfare of all their people is precisely what they care about.
This is just devastating for our country and breaks my heart.
It is not the Prime Minister's proposal - it is the proposal of our First Australians.
He is just the only one who is prepared to act. For the Liberal Party to say they are trying to unite the country is just laughable if it wasn't so deeply serious.
In my opinion, they are just searching for current relevance and do not care about the damage they inflict along the way to attempting to restore their own voice. We need to stand up.
Monica Sammon, Port Fairy
