FOOTBALL
SENIORS
South Warrnambool 5.2 10.4 14.7 15.12 (102) def Port Fairy 1.1 3.4 4.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Roosters: S.Kelly 4, W.White 2, D.Nicholson 2, S.Beks 2, R.Henderson 2, F.Wilkinson 1, P.Anderson 1, N.Thompson 1; Seagulls Senior Men Seniors: R.Mohan 2, K.Mercovich 1, J.Forrest 1, J.Rowan 1, M.Sully 1, L.Gunning 1
BEST: Roosters: J.Saunders, J.Mugavin, J.Maher, B.Rantall, S.Kelly, N.Thompson; Seagulls Senior Men: M.Sully, S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, T.Macilwain, G.Swarbrick, I.Martin
Warrnambool 4.4 8.9 16.11 21.18 (144) def Portland Tigers 1.2 1.4 3.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Blues: J.Turland 4, H.Ryan 3, M.Bidmade 2, L.Cody 2, J.Bell 2, C.Hoffmann 2, L.Worden 1, T.Ludeman 1, R.Warfe 1, E.Boyd 1, A.Radley 1, H.Morgan-Morris 1; Portland Tigers Seniors: W.Hunter 2, J.Dunlop 2
BEST: TBA
Cobden 0.4 2.6 5.12 10.17 (77) def Koroit 2.1 5.5 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: BOMBERS Seniors: P.Pekin 2, J.Williamson 2, T.Spokes 2, G.Rooke 1, C.Darcy 1, J.Hickey 1, J.Hutt 1; Saints Seniors: W.Couch 2, P.O'Sullivan 2, C.O'Donnell 1, F.Robb 1, M.Petersen 1
BEST: BOMBERS Seniors: C.Darcy, M.Marriott, J.Williamson, P.Smith, L.Loubey, H.Robertson; Saints Seniors: D.Mooney, P.O'Sullivan, M.Petersen, J.Block, A.Pulling
North Warrnambool Eagles 5.2 7.3 14.11 18.13 (121) def Hamilton Kangaroos 3.0 10.1 10.2 12.5 (77)
GOALS: TBA
BEST: TBA
RESERVES
Blues 8.1 14.6 20.9 23.16 (154) def Portland Tigers 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Blues: J.Turland 6, N.Turland 4, T.Okeeffe 3, J.Lang 1, A.Fedley 1, O.Everall 1, Z.Dwyer 1; Portland Tigers Reserves: B.Skinner 1, L.Stephens 1
BEST: Blues: A.Fedley, J.Turland, O.Everall, N.Turland, Z.Dwyer, T.Okeeffe; Portland Tigers Reserves: D.Barr, M.Payne, A.Hill, S.Robinson, B.Harding, L.Stephens
Roosters 3.2 6.3 9.6 14.10 (94) def Seagulls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Roosters: J.Folkes 4, P.Kluver 4, M.Mavroudakis 2, W.Owen 1, H.Walker 1, S.Brown 1, C.Fenn 1; Seagulls Senior Men Reserves:
BEST: Roosters: X.Beks, X.Mitchem, T.Jenkins, W.Owen, R.Thomas, J.Folkes; Seagulls Senior Men Reserves: A.Stirling, A.Luxa, L.Lindsey, T.Hayes, J.Conrick, J.van der Aa
Hamilton Kangaroos 4.2 8.5 15.12 23.21 (57) def North Warrnambool Eagles 1.2 5.7 9.14 15.26 (48)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos: H.Douglas 2, B.Mullins 2, S.Picken 2, I.Mulley 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: R.McElgunn 2, H.Schlaghecke 2
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos: M.Rhook, J.Nield, A.Martin, J.Anthony, F.Jamieson, D.Arnold; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: R.McElgunn, O.Delaney, H.Schlaghecke, L.Waters, R.Dews
Terang Mortlake Bloods 4.3 6.5 8.8 13.12 (90) def Camperdown 1.0 2.3 4.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods: L.Wareham 7, J.Harris 2, M.Baxter 2, J.Lehmann 2; Camperdown Reserves Football: J.Horan 3, B.Conheady 2
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods: L.Wareham, J.Harris, J.Lehmann, J.O'Sullivan, D.O'Connor; Camperdown Reserves Football: S.Morgan, N.Loader, E.Coates, N.Castle, J.Horan
BOMBERS 4.3 8.6 15.12 24.13 (157) def Saints 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.5 (5)
GOALS: BOMBERS: T.Darcy 3, H.Darcy 3, L.Hickey 2, H.Herschell 2, S.Darcy 2, J.Darcy 2, B.Green 2, A.Rosolin 2, J.Anderson 1, L.Robertson 1, L.Pekin 1; Saints Reserves:
BEST: BOMBERS Reserves: A.Rosolin, W.Benallack, L.Robertson, J.Anderson, S.Darcy; Saints Reserves: G.Keane, D.Andrivon, N.Whiting, J.Barber, J.Purcell, S.Marsh"
UNDER 18.5s
BOMBERS U18.5's 1.2 3.4 4.7 7.8 (50) def Saints U18.5's 0.1 1.5 3.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS: BOMBERS U18.5's: I.McVilly 3, B.Mottram 1, N.Penry 1, T.Humphrey 1, C.Beard 1; Saints U18.5's: B.Parsons 2, B.Ross 1
BEST: BOMBERS U18.5's: G.Walsh, I.McVilly, J.Robertson, B.McGlade, E.Dwyer, J.Beard; Saints U18.5's: J.Suter, B.Ross, J.Lathwell, T.Lane, C.McDonald, D.Shircore
Roosters U18.5's 0.1 2.9 4.15 7.20 (62) def Seagulls U18 Men 18.5 2.1 2.2 3.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Roosters U18.5's: C.Leahy 2, H.Rhodes 1, T.Atchison 1, Z.Lenehan 1, B.Osborne 1, J.McNeil 1; Seagulls U18 Men 18.5: C.andrews 2, L.Williams 1
BEST: Roosters U18.5's: O.Harris, O.Smith, M.Porter, R.Lucas, C.Leahy, H.Rhodes; Seagulls U18 Men 18.5: G.Hogan, J.Sobey, A.Fleming, K.Fleming, C.andrews, L.Williams
Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 8.6 14.9 17.10 24.16 (160) def Camperdown U18.5 Football 1.0 1.2 1.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: T.Vickers 7, D.Abbott 4, N.Roberts 3, O.Martin 3, W.bull 2, T.Royal 2, W.Layley 1, C.Calvert 1, C.Box 1; Camperdown U18.5 Football: T.Love 1, W.Cheeseman 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: T.Vickers, O.Martin, N.Roberts, C.Calvert, T.Royal, D.Abbott; Camperdown U18.5 Football: E.Baker, J.Lafferty, W.Cheeseman, L.Kavenagh, T.Love, B.Stephens
Blues U18.5's 1.1 4.5 6.8 10.13 (73) def Portland Tigers U18.5's 1.1 2.2 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Blues U18.5's: ; Portland Tigers U18.5's: J.Lucas 1, D.Reeves 1, H.Reynolds 1
BEST: Blues U18.5's: ; Portland Tigers U18.5's:
North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 2.2 4.5 9.9 16.15 (48) def Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Men 2.2 6.8 11.14 16.24 (40)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: C.McKinnon 2, L.Clifford 1, W.Grundy 1, B.Sextus 1; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Men: B.Potter 2, J.Hardy 1, B.Cooper 1, K.Rhook 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: L.Anders, D.McKenzie, Z.Everall, M.Parker, B.Kelp, N.Dowie; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Men: B.Marti, L.Rees, B.Potter, T.Calvert, C.Field, K.Rhook"
NETBALL
OPEN
Cobden Open 14, 29, 40, 60, (60) def Koroit Open 7, 20, 32, 41, (41)
BEST
Cobden Open: Sophie Hinkley 3 Emily Finch 2 Jaymie Finch 1
Koroit Open: Molly McKinnon 3 Shelby O'Sullivan 1
GOALS
Cobden Open: Emily Finch 39 Jaymie Finch 15 Sophie Hinkley 6
Koroit Open: Nell Mitchell 27 Molly McKinnon 14
North Warrnambool Open 14, 24, 31, 41, (41) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Open 7, 22, 34, 46, (46)
BEST
North Warrnambool Open: Maisie Barlow 3 Matilda Sewell 2 Tahni Porter 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Open: Leesa Iredell 3 Emma Somerville 2 Stephanie Holcombe 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Open: Skye Billings 27 Victoria Grundy 12 Tahni Porter 2
Hamilton Kangaroos Open: Danielle Vankalken 23 Clare Crawford 23
Portland Open 11, 15, 29, 43, (43) def by Warrnambool Open 13, 23, 37, 46, (46)
BEST
Portland Open: Madeline Stone 1
Warrnambool Open: Sarah Smith 3 Jordi Bidmade 2 Isabella Baker 1
GOALS
Portland Open: Jacci Piergrosse 2
Warrnambool Open: Eva Ryan 18 Meg Carlin 11 Isabella Baker 11 Amy Wormald 6
Port Fairy Open 7, 10, 14, 20, (20) def by South Warrnambool Open 24, 45, 67, 91, (91)
BEST
Port Fairy Open: Ellie Cuolahan 3 Tessa Allen 2 Jessika Tobin-Salzman 1
South Warrnambool Open: Carly Watson 3 Ally O'Connor 2 Annie Blackburn 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Open: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 14 Greta Bell 3
South Warrnambool Open: Hollie Phillips 71 Annie Blackburn 20
Terang Mortlake Open 21, 35, 50, 68, (68) def Camperdown Open 6, 13, 23, 30, (30)
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Open: Eboni Knights 44 Jacqui Arundell 25
Camperdown Open: Sophie Conheady 14 Isobel Sinnott 11 Piper Stephens 5
DIVISION ONE
Port Fairy Div 1 8, 19, 27, 35, (35) def South Warrnambool Div 1 6, 13, 25, 34, (34)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 1: Jessica Swarbrick 3 Erin Andrew 2 Hilary Opperman 1
South Warrnambool Div 1: Annie O'Brien 3 Jessie Mellblom 2 Mellissa Mckenzie 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 1: Jessica Swarbrick 25
South Warrnambool Div 1: Eliza Dwyer 24 Chelsea Quinn 10
North Warrnambool Div 1 11, 15, 21, 26, (26) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 6, 12, 21, 32, (32)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 1: Grace Butters 3 Mollie Keast 2 Millie Shiells 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1: Jess Crane 3 Rhianne Lewis 2 Stephanie Holcombe 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 1: Mollie Keast 15 Olivia Grundy 7 Victoria Grundy 4
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1: Rhianne Lewis 15 Stephanie Holcombe 11 Indiana Ryan 6
Cobden Div 1 14, 26, 38, 47, (47) def Koroit Div 1 6, 12, 20, 30, (30)
BEST
Cobden Div 1: Grace Taylor 3 Helene Foster 2 Jessica McGlade 1
Koroit Div 1: Vanessa McLaren 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 1: Molly Hutt 26 Grace Taylor 21
Koroit Div 1: Emily Batt 11 Sienna Batt 6
Portland Div 1 9, 16, 25, 37, (37) def Warrnambool Div 1 6, 16, 27, 36, (36)
GOALS
Portland Div 1: Lauren Hockley 28 Sarah Tunstall 5 Millie Ferguson 4
Warrnambool Div 1: Jessica Perry 22 Caitlin/Cate O'Keefe 14
Terang Mortlake Div 1 11, 25, 38, 56, (56) def Camperdown Div 1 4, 11, 16, 22, (22)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 1: Claudia Lee 3 Mahni Wright 2 Rhi Davis 1
Camperdown Div 1: Holly Swayn 3 Chloe O'Brien 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 1: Jessica Davis 25 Rhi Davis 24 Mahni Wright 7
Camperdown Div 1: Kirby Stonehouse 10
DIVISION TWO
Port Fairy Div 2 6, 9, 14, 22, (22) def by South Warrnambool Div 2 6, 14, 20, 29, (29)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2: Kristen Sheehan 3 Abbie Sheridan 1
South Warrnambool Div 2: Susan Brown 3 Kate Noseda 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2: Georgia Bryden 10 Myra Murrihy 8 Meg Morley 4
South Warrnambool Div 2: Emily Veale 15 Kate Noseda 11 Lucy Blair 3
Cobden Div 2 6, 15, 21, 26, (26) def by Koroit Div 2 11, 22, 36, 51, (51)
BEST
Cobden Div 2: Alice Dawson 3 Kayla Pouw 2 Hannah Justin 1
Koroit Div 2: Aleisha Mugavin 3 Louise Brown 2 Kylie Grayland 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 2: Hannah Anderson 13 Maggie Conheady 13
Koroit Div 2: Louise Brown 25
North Warrnambool Div 2 5, 12, 17, 23, (23) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 13, 21, 31, 38, (38)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 2: Ella Grundy 3 Mollie Keast 2 Abby OBrien 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 2: Mollie Keast 11 Charlotte Town 8 Alana Rahui 3 Stephanie Grundy 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2: Sophie Robinson 25
Portland Div 2 8, 16, 24, 32, (32) def Warrnambool Div 2 8, 13, 17, 24, (24)
GOALS
Portland Div 2: Tamika Holt 18 Jenna Domburg 8 Stella Rogers 6
Warrnambool Div 2: Georgia Dalton 5 Grace Bell 3 Molly McCrae 1
Terang Mortlake Div 2 16, 30, 41, 50, (50) def Camperdown Div 2 5, 15, 18, 22, (22)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 2: Maddison Chesshire 3 Jes Church 2 Sarah Davis 1
Camperdown Div 2: Georgia Lucas 3 Jessica Gordon 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 2: Maddison Chesshire 24 Linda Clifford 23 Ava Nolan 3
Camperdown Div 2: Georgia Lucas 11 Jessica Van den Eynde 5
DIVISION THREE
Cobden Div 3 10, 17, 25, 35, (35) def by Koroit Div 3 15, 23, 34, 41, (41)
BEST
Cobden Div 3: Amy Kavenagh 3 Macey-lee Hickey 2 Tayla Hickey 1
Koroit Div 3: Paris McInerney 3 Maddison Holley 2
GOALS
Cobden Div 3: Monique Beames 13 Grace Dawson 11 Tayla Hickey 11
Koroit Div 3: Layla Thom 28 Paris McInerney 13
Port Fairy Div 3 8, 18, 27, 39, (39) def South Warrnambool Div 3 5, 13, 16, 24, (24)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 3: Bella Goudie 3 Emily Williams 2 Elise Ploenges 1
South Warrnambool Div 3: Charlotte Meade 3 Paige Armitstead 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 3: Myra Murrihy 29 Alice Leddin 5 Grace Mitchem 5
South Warrnambool Div 3: Juanita Russell 15
North Warrnambool Div 3 0, 5, 9, 11, (11) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 12, 25, 37, 51, (51)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 3: Amarlie Conheady 3 Scarlett Waterfall 2 Gemma Rentsch 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3: Holly Rook 3 Sharney Millard 2 Saskia Gould 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 3: Amarlie Conheady 8 Ashlea Doran 3
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3: Saskia Gould 39 Sophie Robinson 9 Belinda Carroll 3
Portland Div 3 9, 21, 25, 33, (33) def Warrnambool Div 3 7, 12, 20, 27, (27)
GOALS
Portland Div 3: Meg Schultz 21 Jasmine Whitbourn 11 Alanna Telfer 1
Warrnambool Div 3: Brooke OBrien 18
Terang Mortlake Div 3 16, 25, 30, 41, (41) def Camperdown Div 3 6, 12, 19, 27, (27)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 3: Amy Conheady 3 Georgia Guest 2 Holly Fowler 1
Camperdown Div 3: Melanie Simmonds 3 Hannah Plozza 2 Melanie Van den Eynde 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 3: Holly Fowler 24 Sophie Conheady 12 Niamh Scanlon 5
Camperdown Div 3: Ruby Walsh 15 Hannah Plozza 12
17 AND UNDER
Port Fairy 17&U 2, 4, 7, 10, (10) def by South Warrnambool 17&U 7, 18, 26, 39, (39)
BEST
Port Fairy 17&U: Claudia Phillips 2 Greta Bell 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 17&U: Zara Fox 4
South Warrnambool 17&U: Ailish Murfett 35
North Warrnambool 17&U 2, 6, 8, 11, (11) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U 15, 27, 40, 49, (49)
BEST
North Warrnambool 17&U: Amarlie Conheady 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U: Bella Chow 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U: Phoebe Dunn 6 Bridget Mailes 5
Portland 17&U 9, 16, 25, 32, (32) def by Warrnambool 17&U 10, 21, 31, 42, (42)
GOALS
Portland 17&U: Stella Rogers 20 Sophie Walsh 12
Warrnambool 17&U: Eva Ryan 38 Ashlee Pavletich 2
Cobden 17&U 8, 14, 20, 31, (31) def by Koroit 17&U 11, 24, 31, 38, (38)
BEST
Cobden 17&U: Kate Smith 3 Paige Compton 2 Nikki Clover 1
Koroit 17&U: Mia Mills 3 Shelby O'Sullivan 2
GOALS
Cobden 17&U: Nikki Clover 23 Kate Smith 5
Koroit 17&U: Layla Thom 27 Mia Mills 11
Terang Mortlake 17&U 16, 30, 41, 50, (50) def Camperdown 17&U 6, 10, 18, 21, (21)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Suhan 3 Ava Grundy 2
Camperdown 17&U: Elsie Sinnott 3 Piper Stephens 2 Grace Roberts 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Suhan 28 Ava Grundy 8 Leah Dickson 4
Camperdown 17&U: Sophie Conheady 9 Piper Stephens 8 Isla Fleming 3 Isobel Sinnott 1
17 AND UNDER RESERVES
Cobden 17&U Reserves 14, 24, 33, 41, (41) def Koroit 17&U Reserves 7, 10, 16, 19, (19)
BEST
Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 3 Chloe Cameron 2
Koroit 17&U Reserves: Maya Cameron 2 Claudia Lynch 1
GOALS
Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 20 Rebecca Foster 14 Krystal Blain 7
Koroit 17&U Reserves: Zara Welsh 7 Matisse Batt 1 Claudia Lynch 1
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves 5, 9, 11, 17, (17) def by South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 10, 16, 29, 38, (38)
BEST
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: Megan Alger 2 GRACE POLLOCK 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: GRACE POLLOCK 12 Kate McNeil 5
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves: Paige Kermeen 18 Matilda Stevens 16 Chloe Goldsworthy 4
15 AND UNDER
Cobden 15&U 3, 7, 9, 14, (14) def by Koroit 15&U 13, 23, 29, 38, (38)
BEST
Cobden 15&U: Victoria Buckle 3 Claire Blain 2 Lila Bennett 1
Koroit 15&U: Chloe Gleeson 3 Indigo Sewell 1
GOALS
Koroit 15&U: Majella Dobson 10
Port Fairy 15&U 1, 4, 7, 9, (9) def by South Warrnambool 15&U 5, 14, 21, 30, (30)
BEST
Port Fairy 15&U: Kirra Beardsley 3 Sophie Spence 2 Poppy Myers 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 15&U: Sophie Spence 6 Poppy Myers 2
North Warrnambool 15&U 5, 10, 19, 29, (29) def Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U 4, 11, 15, 21, (21)
BEST
North Warrnambool 15&U: Addison Conheady 3 Lila Kenny 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U: Saskia Gould 3 Skye Kissel 2 Holly Rook 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool 15&U: Addison Conheady 9 Eden Sextus 8
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U: Saskia Gould 8 Scarlett Hintum 4 Holly Rook 1
Portland 15&U 8, 13, 20, 28, (28) def Warrnambool 15&U 0, 6, 6, 8, (8)
GOALS
Portland 15&U: Indiana Rowe 12 Annika Baker 8 Mackenzie Barr 8
Warrnambool 15&U: Lilly Clark 3
Terang Mortlake 15&U 11, 23, 34, 42, (42) def Camperdown 15&U 5, 11, 14, 19, (19)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 2
Camperdown 15&U: Indiana Cameron 3 Macy Mahony 2 Breeana Daffy 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 15&U: Emma Hill 8 Lara Clarke 5
Camperdown 15&U: Isla Nolan 15 Greta Neal 3 Breeana Daffy 1
13&U HFNL:
Round 1:
Cobden 13&U v Koroit 13&U 01/04/2023
Cobden 13&U 1, 3, 7, 13, (13)
Koroit 13&U 13, 23, 28, 42, (42)
BEST
Koroit 13&U:
Georgia Arthur 3 Zoe Dobson 2 Edie Batt 1
GOALS
Cobden 13&U:
Chloe Anderson 6
Koroit 13&U:
Zoe Dobson 17 Charlotte Smedts 13 Edie Batt 10 Arli Langdon 2
-------
Port Fairy 13&U v South Warrnambool 13&U 01/04/2023
Port Fairy 13&U 1, 5, 8, 13, (13)
South Warrnambool 13&U 4, 11, 18, 24, (24)
BEST
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Zeta Kane 3 Zara Steel 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 13&U:
Lucy Clancey 3
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Chloe Kermeen 5
-------
North Warrnambool 13&U v Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 01/04/2023
North Warrnambool 13&U 0, 0, 1, 1, (1)
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 13, 31, 41, 55, (55)
BEST
North Warrnambool 13&U:
Zoe Everall 3 Ruby Kenwright 2
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Ruby Spong 3 Maddox Ryan 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 26 Molly Sevior 25 HAbbey Sevior 1
-------
Portland 13&U v Warrnambool 13&U 01/04/2023
Portland 13&U 4, 5, 9, 12, (12)
Warrnambool 13&U 3, 13, 19, 23, (23)
GOALS
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 9 Gracie Piergrosse 2 Ayda Wiseman 1
Warrnambool 13&U:
Felicity White 13 Gemma Crowe 10
Terang Mortlake 13&U 10, 15, 20, 31, (31) def Camperdown 13&U 5, 12, 17, 19, (19)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 13&U: McKenzie Dillon 3 Madelyn Clarke 2
Camperdown 13&U: Isabella Wain 3 Madison Lucas 2 Sasha Kerr 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 13&U: Madelyn Clarke 12
Camperdown 13&U: Kiara Love 11 Isabella Wain 7 Taylor Cameron 1
13 AND UNDER RESERVES
North Warrnambool 13&U Reserves 0, 0, 1, 3, (3) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U Reserves 11, 20, 29, 34, (34)
BEST
North Warrnambool 13&U Reserves: Siena Kenneally 3 Indi Smedts 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U Reserves: Pippa Raymond 3 Evie Milne 2 Jane Cunningham 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool 13&U Reserves: Indi Smedts 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U Reserves: Maya Carroll 13 Pippa Raymond 13 Evie Milne 8
Terang Mortlake 13&U Reserves 5, 6, 9, 12, (12) def by Camperdown 13&U Reserves 5, 12, 15, 16, (16)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 13&U Reserves: Sadie Baker 2 Mikala Madzarevic 1
Camperdown 13&U Reserves: Bonnie Van Den Berghe 2 Chloe Castle 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 13&U Reserves: Renee COWAN 7 Chloe Bouchier 1
Camperdown 13&U Reserves: Meg Nolan 1
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
