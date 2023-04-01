Warrnambool and District league round one - live coverage

The Warrnambool and District league returns on Saturday, April 1, with some tantalising clashes scheduled for the opening round.
At Nirranda, it's a rematch of last year's football decider with the reigning premier (Nirranda) doing battle with Panmure. Both side's are without key personnel from the grand final but still have plenty of talent at their disposal.
The Blues also claimed last year's A grade netball title and face a stern test straight up in the Bulldogs, who lost the preliminary final.
Merrivale hosts Kolora-Noorat in what should also be an entertaining football clash.
Since the Power triumphed over the Tigers in last year's semi-final both teams have recruited quality players.
The Tigers' netball outfit will be looking to go one further this year after pushing Nirranda in last year's decider.
Recruit Georgia Martin would love a win in her first match as skipper but standing in her way will be a new-look Power outfit, looking for improvement on last year's win-less campaign.
In the remaining games, Dennington host Timboon Demons, Russells Creek and South Rovers face off at Walter Oval and Old Collegians travel to Allansford.
The Standard journalist Matt Hughes will be at Merrivale updating you on the A grade netball and senior football.
FOLLOW BELOW FOR UPDATES:
