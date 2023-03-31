Paige Haberfield has played her whole netball career with Nirranda and there's no where else she'd rather be.
The 26-year-old notches her 150th senior game for the club on Saturday afternoon against Panmure, almost 15 years after she began with the Blues as a junior.
She has mostly played A reserve and B grade over the years but has filled in for the top side from time to time.
Haberfield listed her teams' success, particularly in the past few years, as highlights.
"Last year we made it to the prelim," she said.
"2021, we (a reserve) made finals, we finished top-three but we didn't get to play. But probably yeah just playing finals (is a highlight) and the group of girls that we've got."
The loyal Blue said the high-quality of people and proximity to home, was why she had remained with the club for so long.
She said she loved "everything" about Nirranda.
"The social part of the club's really good and it's quite strong," she said.
"Everyone knows everyone and gets around everyone all the time."
With time on her side, Haberfield hopes to play many more games for the Blues.
"Hopefully another 100 (games), see how long the body holds up I guess," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.