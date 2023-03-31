Hampden league round one - live coverage

The 2023 Hampden league season gets underway on Saturday, April 1 with a blockbuster round of first-up battles.
Cobden, who is looking to rise into finals football contention this year, host reigning premier Koroit at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers have a host of new faces, while Saints also boast five senior debutantes.
The netball clash will be equally as enthralling, with Cobden, who lost last year's grand final, hoping to go one better this year.
The Bombers defeated the Saints in a preliminary final last year, with the Saints sure to be out for some redemption on Saturday.
Terang Mortlake face Camperdown in a Super Saturday fixture, with its senior football clash to get underway from 4.40pm.
For those in Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles welcome Hamilton Kangaroos to Bushfield Recreation Reserve, while South Warrnambool and Warrnambool head west to play Port Fairy and Portland respectively.
FOLLOW BELOW FOR UPDATES:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.