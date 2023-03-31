The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Live

Hampden Football Netball League round one live blog coverage

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 1 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league round one - live coverage
Hampden league round one - live coverage

The 2023 Hampden league season gets underway on Saturday, April 1 with a blockbuster round of first-up battles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.