The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Terang's Marg Morgan awarded Netball Victoria life Membership

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Marg Morgan was 'stunned' to learn she had earned Netball Victoria life membership. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang's Marg Morgan was 'stunned' to learn she had earned Netball Victoria life membership. Picture by Sean McKenna

Few could rival Marg Morgan's contributions to netball in the south-west over the past 40-plus years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.