Few could rival Marg Morgan's contributions to netball in the south-west over the past 40-plus years.
The 66-year-old Terang resident has an unbridled passion for growing the sport and has held a plethora of administrative and coaching roles in the region.
Morgan, currently Warrnambool City Netball Association administrator, doesn't do what she does for the plaudits or recognition, which explains why she was shocked to learn she was one of six new Netball Victoria life members announced on Thursday.
"I was absolutely stunned when I got the phone call four-weeks ago," she said.
"The ladies that are on that list are amazing and some of them have been people that I've spent a great lot of time with learning and developing and helping me and each other along the way."
Morgan's involvement with netball began as a junior player in Timboon. She moved to Terang after marriage and before long she found herself president of the Terang and District Netball Association while in her early 20s.
The tireless stalwart, whose playing days were stopped by injury, then became involved with the junior association as secretary, before administrative, coaching and umpiring roles followed with the TDNA, WCNA and Western Region netball.
She also coached in the Warrnambool and District, and Heytesbury/Mt Noorat leagues. Almost 50-years since becoming TDNA president, Morgan is still just as dedicated to giving back.
"I just love what I do," she said. "Netball's my passion and I love the opportunity to show young people - and other people that are interested in any form of our game - some guidance or show them where they can go to get the help or assistance that they need.
"I love the people, the friendships and all those things you develop and you keep for a lifetime.
"I've always felt that I owe the sport more than it owes me, so I love putting back."
Morgan, who coaches Warrnambool's all-abilities netball side, said although she had been "overwhelmed" by her workload at times, she wouldn't change a thing.
"You do it because you want to do it to allow all those different little diamonds out there that are playing our sport to have the opportunities down what ever pathways they want to go," she said.
