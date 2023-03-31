Quiet and secluded home by the ocean | House of the Week

Wash the sand off your feet and step inside to 9 Brophy Street in Port Fairy.
This charming, light and bright property offers a quiet and secluded place by the ocean, where you can rest and relax.
Roberts One Real Estate selling agent Jeremy Gleeson says the location is idyllic, with the ocean just a 300-metre walk away.
"It's an original fisherman's cottage, which is very close to the beach," Jeremy says.
"The home is very private, it's small but there are options to extend, and it's very well presented and neat and tidy - quite quaint."
You will be living only metres from the picturesque, sheltered beach and surf breaks along Port Fairy and south beach.
Jeremy says this home would suit buyers in their late 40s to mid-50s who are planning to retire in the not-too-distance future.
"It's ideal for someone to use as a holiday house now and add on a room or two later and retire there, or a family who just wants a holiday house, the way it is set up now," he says.
It's a rarity these days to find a house in such a tightly-held pocket of Port Fairy that has retained the simplicity and sufficiency and charm of Australian coastal culture - of which this property offers.
Jeremy says Port Fairy is land-locked, so real estate is hard to come by, especially in this street.
"The town offers a river, wharf, restaurant and cafes, without the hustle and bustle of some of the other seaside villages," he says.
The 443 m 2 block is a luscious and private haven - offering shelter and security with high fencing and establish native shrubs.
On entry, you are greeted by the neutral timber decking area.
The house is tidy, homely, warm and uncomplicated.
Offering two bedrooms and one living, all rooms offer enough space you can comfortably fill a room with furniture and have space for leisure and enjoyment.
Currently one of the bedrooms is utilised as an extra living room.
The open plan living area is light and comfortable with timber flooring.
The kitchen offers electric cooking, laminated benchtops, sink and cupboard space.
The living has a wood fire and space for a lounge or dining.
The bathroom offers a shower, basin/mirror and toilet with stylish tiles adding charm to the area.
If you are looking for a holiday and beach home, why not consider purchasing this property in such a desirable location.
This secluded coastal retreat would suit the retiree looking for a change of pace; an investor or developer looking to extend and capture the ocean views (STCA); or a family (or families!) looking to buy the much-adored holiday home in Port Fairy.
You could even benefit from the rental income that could be generated from this property.
The location is walking distance to primary schools and the community services centre.
It is less than a 2km stroll into town, where you will find the best restaurants, cafes, lifestyle shops and galleries around.
