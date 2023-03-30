The Standard
Pan dining returns with a 5-course vegetarian degustation at Warrnambool's Anglican Christ Church

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Italian chef Paolo Tancreddi Arlotta and Warrnambool's Naomy Paddon and Peter Koren are running PAN dining at Anglican Christ Church on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Picture by Anthony Brady
FRIDAY

FOOD: PAN dining, Warrnambool's Anglican Christ Church, from 6.30pm, Friday and Saturday.

