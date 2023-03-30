FOOD: PAN dining, Warrnambool's Anglican Christ Church, from 6.30pm, Friday and Saturday.
FESTIVAL: Youth rally, Kardinia Church, Dennington, 7pm-9pm. Grace Bailey art workshop, Naringal Baptist Church, Friday 7pm-9pm, Saturday from 9.30am.
HORSES: Western Victoria Keuring, Terarossa Equestrian Centre, Wangoom, from 10.30am.
SPEEDWAY: Premier Speedway, Allansford, gates 4pm, cars on track 5pm-10.30pm.
FUNDRAISER: Caramut Street Festival for Good Friday Appeal, 10am-2pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league round one, Cobden v Koroit, Cobden Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league round one, Nirranda v Panmure, Nirranda Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
FESTIVAL: Blokes' Brekky, Naringal Baptist Church, from 8am. Gary Kent talk, Seventh Day Adventist Church, from 11.30am.
MUSIC: The Black Sorrows, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-10pm. Tuddywah, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Tamara and Pete, Berry World, Timboon, 1pm-4pm. Choral, Warrnambool Christ Church, from 3pm.
CHARITY: Murray to Moyne, Railway Place, 10.30am-noon, awards 11.30am.
COUNCIL: East Beach precinct upgrade drop-in for community members, Charlies on East, Port Fairy, 9am-1pm.
MARKET: The Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
OPENING: 1000 paper cranes for peace, Uniting Church, Warrnambool, 10am-noon.
MUSIC: Catriona McKay and Chris Stout, 132 Naroghid Road, Camperdown, 7pm-10pm.
CRAFTS: Shamrock-a-thon, Koroit Library, 1pm-2pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
