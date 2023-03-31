In relation to "To have a gallery with an amazing view that showcases our beautiful city would be incredible", (Petition backs WAG move, The Standard, March 22):
An art gallery is usually considered a reflective mechanism to contemplate psychological expression; an internal space reflecting the mind.
Cannon Hill is an open space where one can feel the breeze, contemplate the environment, the present, reflect on the past, think about the future.
To enclose Cannon Hill in glass for an elite is unconscionable.
Mike Kibblewhite, Warrnambool
While driving around Warrnambool there are plenty of vacant houses.
Why aren't they being put to use?
Also the developers would gain insight into instant mass-housing with room to grow as the occupants get on their feet and want to expand by watching George Clarke's Amazing Spaces - series nine, episode seven - which shows the housing going from design to occupancy in two-and-a-half weeks after an earthquake in Chile.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
May's state budget will set out the government's priorities for the coming four-year term, with Victorians being warned to brace for significant cuts in the face of state debt now rocketing to more than $110 billion - that's a debt of about $15,000 per adult.
As interest rates increase, this impacts the state budget in the same way it impacts your household budget.
Victorians are now being slugged $10 million a day in interest to service Labor's debt.
Daniel Andrews is pouring billions into city projects - such as the $34.5 billion Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line - while regional Victorians are left waiting for basic infrastructure and services, including driveable roads and upgraded healthcare with more health professionals.
Regional Victoria cannot continue to be neglected by Labor, which will continue funding Andrews' pet projects.
In the face of skyrocketing energy bills and an increased cost of living, this budget must deliver financial relief for Victorians.
The Andrews Labor Government's attempt to revive the SEC will do little to drive down energy prices, and one-off payments are only a band-aid solution.
This budget must deliver recurrent funding for community hospitals to ensure smaller health services can plan for the future and cater to growing populations.
Victoria was once home to more than 40 community hospitals and now there are only a handful left, with Strathbogie Shire the only local government area in Victoria that has no publicly funded hospital.
Despite that, Euroa Health - a community hospital which services the Strathbogie region - is not guaranteed ongoing funding.
This budget must deliver increased and ongoing funding for state-managed roads, and funding for local councils' road maintenance budgets.
We have seen Labor leave regional councils struggling to balance their budgets after it axed the Country Roads and Bridges Program.
Most importantly, this state budget must be fairer for all Victorians.
Peter Walsh, Leader of The Nationals
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has recently released a major new climate report.
It is almost 33 years since the first IPCC report was released.
It was interesting, but extremely worrying, to read a recent communication stating that since the first IPCC report was released, global greenhouse gas emissions - the main cause of human-induced climate change - have increased by 54 per cent.
The IPCC report highlights the shocking human toll and economic costs associated with the climate crises and makes it clear that current emissions reduction pledges and ongoing actions being taken by countries so far to counter climate change are totally inadequate.
If countries across the globe are not taking sufficient notice of the scientific advice being provided by the IPCC, the lives of millions of people are being put at risk.
Perhaps the most disturbing message perceived by me concerning the latest IPCC report is that constant opposition to taking action on climate change, being displayed by fossil fuel corporations, is seen as a main obstacle in relation to taking necessary actions to counter climate change.
It all boils down to big money versus scientific facts.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
