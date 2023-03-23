The Standard
Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman salutes with pair of wins at Warrnambool on Thursday

By Tim Auld
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:57pm
Jumps jockey Steven Pateman picked up a pair of wins on Thursday at Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

CHAMPION cross country jockey Steve Pateman is set to be a major player once again this jumps season going on his brilliant rides in the jumps racing at Warrnambool on Thursday, March 23.

