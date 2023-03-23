CHAMPION cross country jockey Steve Pateman is set to be a major player once again this jumps season going on his brilliant rides in the jumps racing at Warrnambool on Thursday, March 23.
Pateman, who holds a dual trainer-jockey license had two rides over the obstacles for two wins.
He was successful on the Declan Maher-trained Nelson in a maiden hurdle while Historic, a horse he trains took the out the open steeplechase.
Maher sang the praises of the master jumps jockey following his two wins to The Standard.
"Steve gave both his winners ten-out-of ten rides," he said.
"It was Nelson's first start in a jumps race and he needed all the skills of Steve to win. Nelson is a work in progress. He shows plenty of promise.
"Selim Agbal has done a lot of the schooling with Nelson so has Steve. I'm confident Nelson will derive plenty of improvement with that run under his belt.
"We might look at going to a one-win hurdle at Pakenham next time and then have a look at the Galleywood Hurdle.
"He could be a light-weight chance in a Galleywood but we'll wait and see how he runs at Pakenham before making Galleywood plans."
Historic could now be set for the Dunroe steeplechase on the Wednesday of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival.
Pateman's win on Historic came at a hefty cost.
Stewards fined him $900 - $500 for a whip infringement and $400 for weighing in overweight on the nine-year-old after the steeplechase.
Stawell trained jumper San Remo with Aaron Kuru in the saddle won the open hurdle for Dane Smith.
San Remo won a restricted hurdle at Terang last week.
