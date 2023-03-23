The Standard
Moyne Shire Council and Glenelg Hopkins CMA in VCAT battle

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:30am
The council and catchment authority are locked in a legal stalemate over a development in Griffiths Street, Port Fairy, pictured below during a flood in 2020.

A legal stalemate in a dispute between the Moyne Shire Council and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority (GHCMA) has delayed a decision on a controversial Port Fairy planning permit.

