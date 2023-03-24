Waterfront property with amazing views | House of the Week

A magical blend of modern art deco, combined with traditional contemporary coupled with unbelievable water views and you get a rare offering that is 21 Riverview Terrace.
Sitting atop Riverview Terrace, this home provides spectacular views along the Hopkins River through the river mouth and into the ocean.
Ray White Warrnambool selling agent Fergus Torpy says the aspect encapsulates some of Warrnambool's most iconic features, including the Hopkins River Bridge and Proudfoots Boathouse.
"It's a spectacular waterfront property with access down to the water," Fergus says.
"The view is sensational, essentially to the south and to the north, and the sunsets are like nothing else."
Ideal for retirees, downsizers, small families and those seeking a lifestyle change, Fergus says this property is located in one of the most desirable pockets of east Warrnambool.
"It's close to the river, close to the beach, there is the waterfront aspect, water access, and then there is the highly desirable location," he says.
"There are limited real estate opportunities like this Warrnambool, very far and few between."
The house itself, which is on 1200sqm, provides three levels, an upper level which provides flexibility to be a secondary lounge, rumpus or additional fourth bedroom. The mid-level offers two guest bedrooms each with robes, updated family bathroom and master bedroom with ensuite and water views.
The lower level captures all there is to offer with hardwood floors, timber paneled walls and expansive windows. The open plan living, kitchen and dining work perfectly to ensure the views are maximised. The kitchen includes updated appliances and cabinetry, pantry plus stone benchtops.
A sweeping timber balcony connects beautifully from the lounge/kitchen and ensures the water views are equally as impressive as the western setting sun of an evening.
The coastal garden is low maintenance and has steps that provide direct access onto the banks of the river. Along with double glazed windows, dual carport and large tandem length garage, this property offers privacy with front fence and electric security gates and landscaped front yard.
