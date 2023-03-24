The Standard
21 Riverview Terrace, Warrnambool | Sensational views

March 25 2023 - 9:00am
Waterfront property with amazing views | House of the Week
  • 21 Riverview Terrace, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
  • Expressions of Interest close Monday March 27
  • Agency: Ray White Warrnambool
  • Agents: Fergus Torpy, 0428 627 161 and Djarah de Hann, 0492 868 616
  • Inspect: Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 10.20am

A magical blend of modern art deco, combined with traditional contemporary coupled with unbelievable water views and you get a rare offering that is 21 Riverview Terrace.

