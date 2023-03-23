The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

WDCA division one grand final preview: Russells Creek and Nestles to do battle on the biggest stage of them all

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek coach Cam Williams and Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington will face-off in the WDCA grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady

One club desperately looking to break a 20-year division one premiership drought and the other within grasp of an astonishing five flags in six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.