One club desperately looking to break a 20-year division one premiership drought and the other within grasp of an astonishing five flags in six years.
Powerhouse clubs Russells Creek and Nestles will face-off on the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's biggest stage of them all on Saturday at Reid Oval with one common goal - to be the only team still standing and with the premiership cup hoisted high for all to see.
In a season of many weather disruptions and what has often been described as the "longest pre-season ever", the time for talk is over and it's only fitting the two best and most consistent teams remain.
Creek, within one win of a rare three-peat of premierships, to go along with division one glory in 2017-18 and 2018-19, know history is within reach.
Dynasty is a word thrown out far too often, but in sporting terms there is no other description for the club's frightening run of premiership success.
If it is be successful and once again be crowned kings of Warrnambool cricket, the club puts itself in rare air within Victorian sport and perhaps one of the greatest country cricket sides in decades.
Creekers playing coach Cameron Williams, a major cornerstone of the club's success, told The Standard his group would soak up the occasion and use all of their finals experience to their advantage.
"We'll treat it like it is, another game of cricket but we know it's a big one," he said.
"I'm nervous because if you're not, then you're not passionate about the game but we know what we need to do.
"It'd be an awesome achievement (to win it again) and I'm so proud as a club of what we've achieved so far.
"It would mean a lot to win five in six years and that's where the drive to win comes from because they're better to win than lose."
Undefeated this season and with seemingly all bases covered with bat and ball, Williams said his side couldn't be more prepared for the challenge.
"Momentum with us is just about doing the job right to be honest and doing the best we can," he said.
"We've done everything to our ability so far and it's just one more box to tick, but this is the pinnacle, we know that 10 other sides want to be here, we're a 50-50 chance and we'll use all of our experiences to help us.
"We need to be switched on and bring another one home."
The Creekers are blessed with a deep and unique bowling attack, one of their major strengths with the likes of Craig Britten, Blake Evans, Shiv Kumara, Matt Worsnop, captain Matthew Petherick and Joe Kenna all quality players.
Williams said it was a blessing to have that amount of talent.
"I'm very lucky to have that at my disposal, our bowlers just do a job each week, it's all basic stuff we do well," he said.
"We're all learning and trying to get better each week."
He added with the pitches low and slow for the most part this season, his batting group would need to back themselves in, knowing the importance of runs on the board in finals from past experience.
"At the end of the day we'll bat to our strengths and play our favourite shots, that's what we tell our players" he said.
"We'll keep things basic and simple and it's got us this far, we just need to do it again. We know what needs to be done."
Reigning league best and fairest and Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington said it would be an honour to lead his side to glory for the first time in 20 years, knowing how important a win would be to its legion of followers.
The Factory last won a division one premiership in 2002-03 when they defeated West Warrnambool, having played in three losing grand finals since.
"There is nerves for sure but I'm pumped. There's such good vibes around the club at the moment and we're all ready for it," he said.
"We just have to trust everyone's skill set and game plan and get it right on the day, we know we're a good side.
"As a group we simply can't wait to get out there."
Hetherington, who confirmed quick Matt Price would come into the squad of 12, said it would be a tremendous honour to become a Nestles premiership captain and bring home the cup for all the supporters and volunteers who've stuck by the club.
"I think it would personally be one of if not the the big sporting highlights I'll ever have," he said.
"Especially having the likes of Gary Maclean, Brett Eldridge, Ian 'Lefty' Wright hanging around the club who've done so much for our club and had a lot of success.
"To be in the same vein as them would be amazing."
He said playing at the club's home ground gave the group an extra set of confidence.
"We're used to playing here now so I guess it does, we're comfortable batting, bowling and fielding on here," he said.
"I'd say it is an advantage to play at our home but Creek are an incredible team."
Experience in finals is crucial and the Factory all-rounder said he would lean on players such as Tim Ludeman, Ben Dobson, Geoff Williams and Sanjaya Chathuranga to balance out the nerves and keep the group focused on the task.
"I think they'll play a big role for us to be honest, especially the batters at the top like Ludeman, Dobbo, Williams and Sunny, they'll be huge and do help me on and off-field," he said.
"They balance us out so well, it gives us a lot more maturity as a group.
"I think at the end we just look to stick to our guns, combine with our mature players and look to get the job done."
