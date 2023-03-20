In October 1994, Tower Hill underwent a huge transformation with the removal of pine trees along the top of the game reserve. The trees had been planted decades before by the Shire of Warrnambool. This was during a time when Koroit's water supply came from Tower Hill. The idea was the pine trees would help keep the water source pure. The trees could be removed because Koroit's water source had changed and would now come from the north of the town. The removal of non-native pines trees brought back a long-gone view from the northern rim to the ocean.