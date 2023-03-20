The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tower Hill and European settlement timeline

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos at Tower Hill. File picture
Kangaroos at Tower Hill. File picture

We look at the history of Tower Hill since European settlement in the 1850s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.