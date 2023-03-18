The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Russells Creek advance to Warrnambool and District division one grand final with professional display against Dennington

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 18 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek bowler Blake Evans sends one down at Merrivale Oval against Dennington. Pictures by Sean McKenna

Russells Creek playing-coach Cam Williams says the club is in a "lucky" spot with its abundance of talent as the division one team once again prepares for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.