Russells Creek playing-coach Cam Williams says the club is in a "lucky" spot with its abundance of talent as the division one team once again prepares for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final.
Now just one win away from clinching a fifth flag in six years in what is one of Victorian local cricket's most dominant dynasties, the Creekers defeated Dennington to advance to the decider, closing down the game with a strangling bowling effort from the outset at Merrivale Oval.
Chasing 100 for victory, the undefeated Creekers chased the total down for the loss of five wickets with Tim Ryan crafting a patient 42.
Williams said his bowlers, led by Craig Britten (0-7 off nine overs), Shiwantha Kumara (2-8), Blake Evans (2-14) and Joe Kenna (3-24), were outstanding all day.
At one stage, the Dogs, battling to turn the strike over were 2-30 off 30 overs as the Creekers bowled relentless line and length, particularly with their slow bowlers who were difficult to get away.
Josh Barr once again fought hard for his side to make 26.
"We set the tone early, bowled really well, put the pressure on them and set the game up which was really good," he said of his side's performance.
"It was risk free cricket in the end for us, we didn't have to try and blaze and kept our tempo pretty low when we did chase. They probably didn't come out with much intent to score runs early doors and we hit our lengths and got dots and that's what set us up.
"Our bowlers just didn't get hungry and chase wickets, but just did a job. When they did swing late to try and get those runs we got the wickets so it was an excellent performance from the guys."
The Creekers mentor said it was a special group of players to coach, from the top to bottom of the order.
He added there was no weak link, making for a side who can adjust to any scenario in a match.
"As we know and a lot of people comment on, our back-end players, or bottom five or six if you call it that are really, really good players and we can always rely on someone to contribute whether it's with a 10 or 15 runs," he said.
"We've got six top-class bowlers and two very good spinners who keep churning out good balls."
He said aside from talent, it was the genuine care and connection between the playing group which made them so successful.
"I think as a group we feed off each other's success. When someone gets a big score, or takes a bag or snares an unbelievable catch we're just happy for them," he said.
"It does go a long way.
"It's not just division one, it's a whole club thing. We're in a lucky predicament where we've got some seriously fair-dinkum cricketers at a perfect age to stay together and have success.
"We're just so hungry for more success."
Williams said the group would utilise their grand final experience from past years and soak up the week and everything it represents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.