Melbourne couple Maureen and John O'Brien have travelled to Mickey Bourkes Hotel in Koroit to honour a tradition 16 years in the making.
St Patrick's Day is an important occasion to many but for Mr and Mrs O'Brien it doubles as their wedding anniversary.
"We were going over to Adelaide and randomly stopped here and we thought this would be a great place to come to get married," Mrs O'Brien said.
"We come from Melbourne to this pub in Koroit every year for our anniversary."
Mr O'Brien said his wife thought it would be a great day to get married.
"I thought 'well, I've got an Irish connection too'. So it's a double celebration, St Patrick's day and our anniversary," he said.
Mickey Bourkes has had Guinness on tap since 1853 and has retained its Irish character ever since.
St Patrick's Day celebrations were well underway early this afternoon and will continue with drinks and live music until 11pm tonight.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.