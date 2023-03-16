Build quality and location at its best | House of the Week

This modern, exceptionally-designed executive home in Port Campbell along the Great Ocean Road is not only well situated in town, but offers the very highest of build quality.
Licensed Real Estate Agent Peter Worden from Nutrien Harcourts Timboon says the property is ideal for retirees, looking for a sea change in the "thriving little tourist town", or a small family.
Peter says the property is unique and different to anything else currently on the market in Port Campbell.
"It's a modern design and the finish is quite impeccable, like it's different to anything else in Port Campbell in the sense it is really high quality, but also the proximity to the beach and the main street, it's literally a five minute walk and you are there," Peter says.
"You can tell it has been built well and it has top-class fittings and furnishings and everything else."
The home comprises three bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting a large walk-in-robe and ensuite, separate bathroom with shower/bath and toilet.
On top of offering the best views in the home, the gourmet kitchen boasts the highest of quality appliances and ample bench space, while the open plan dining/living makes it ideal for family interaction.
The two undercover outdoor entertaining areas can be enjoyed all year round and the large barn style shed is a delight for storage, but would also welcome a great space to work out of.
Peter says this storage space is ideal for retirees, who have often moved off a farm or have brought bigger assets with them which need housing, such as a caravan or boat.
With attractive sea and rural views while also backing onto the National Park, Peter says the home is within easy walking distance to Port Campbell's main swimming/surf beach and restaurants.
"The market in Port Campbell has seen its high in the past 12 months and just with interest rate rises, even though the market is slowing a little bit, we are still seeing good results across the board," Peter says.
"Port Campbell is a nice little seaside town with attractive swimming and surf beach and has a lot of tourism from Melbourne and the Surf Coast, the Melbourne-type buyers love coming down for holidays... I guess you could call it a thriving little tourist town."
This property is of the highest quality inside and out and is sure to impress.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.