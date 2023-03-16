'Deeply disturbing': Sex offender repeatedly exposed himself to vulnerable child

A registered sex offender who repeatedly exposed himself to a vulnerable child has been jailed.
Jarred Bogers, 39, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 16, to sexual exposure in a public place and failing to comply with sex offender registry reporting.
The court heard the man had a lengthy criminal history involving sexual offences against children and was placed on the registry in April 2020.
He then repeatedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old victim over a number of months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the vulnerable child was deeply disturbed and troubled by the offending which was persistent, ongoing and in breach of Bogers' reporting obligations. He said there was a degree of deliberation as the offending only took place in the absence of the child's mother.
"Accordingly, this is very serious offending that has caused significant harm to an innocent child," he said.
Lawyer Jarrod Lee, representing Bogers, said his client suffered "huge issues with drug abuse and mental health impairments", and was remorseful for his offending.
The magistrate said medical reports showed Bogers was diagnosed with schizophrenia and other serious mental health issues, but his treating psychologist said those diagnoses did not contribute to or cause the offending.
"This was conscious, voluntary and deliberate offending," Mr Lethbridge said. The magistrate said it was also aggravating that Bogers didn't report the contact with the child, which he was obligated to do under the sex offender's registry.
He said there was no other sentencing option but an immediate jail term.
Bogers was jailed for four months.
He received a two-month sentencing discount because he pleaded guilty to the offending, which the magistrate said spared the child the trauma of being cross-examined at a contested hearing.
Mr Lethbridge also accepted that Bogers' time in custody would be more difficult than someone without his mental health issues.
Bogers will be released on a 20-month correction order which will include judicial supervision and mental health treatment.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
