The influx of thousands of people for the town's annual folk festival has proved a boon for Port Fairy Community House.
As part of the street entertainment, the community house set up camp at Railway Place on the Saturday and Sunday of the iconic festival.
It proved to be a smart move, with festival ticket holders and day trip visitors packing the streets.
Community house coordinator Pam McGoldrick said stalls and a craft beer and wine bar were set up on Railway Place.
"It was a great weekend, really successful and we received a lot of positive feedback," Ms McGoldrick said.
"We had 80 stalls which is on a par with our biggest January markets so that was a huge result. It was the first time we set up the bar and it worked really well. With the food vans nearby it was a great spot for people to sit and have something to eat and drink and relax for awhile."
Ms McGoldrick said 95 per cent of the stall holders were locals.
Community House took over the running of Railway Place for the Folkie weekend from the festival committee in 2020.
While that first year was a success, the festival was not held in 2021 and the market was much smaller in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It was great to see it back to full capacity this year," Ms McGoldrick said.
"We were lucky in 2020 to get a full market in just before COVID but it was always going to be a wait and see as to how it would come back. The response this year was amazing, we couldn't be happier."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.