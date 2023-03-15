Green thumbs will be able to source some expert advice this Sunday in Koroit.
The Replenish Our Planet Association is holding a seminar focusing on sustainable home gardening.
The guest speakers will be Donna Ellis and Kirsty Williams.
Ms Ellis is a horticulturalist and an author who penned the book "Sustainable Gardening for Dummies".
Also a horticulturalist, Ms Williams is an expert in garden design and management.
Replenish Our Planet Association member Barrie Baker said he expected Sunday's event to be well attended.
"We have these seminars regularly with a different theme each time," Mr Baker said.
"Home gardening can make a really positive difference to our way of life.
"This seminar will give people the chance to learn how to get the best out of their gardens in a sustainable way.
"It will look at what fits best in certain soils and times of year."
Following the presentation from the guest speakers, a forum will be held for the audience to ask questions and share ideas.
The seminar will be held at the Koroit Theatre, beginning at 2.30pm.
