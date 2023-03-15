Bargain hunters and those looking for that rare find will make the journey to Koroit on Saturday.
For the 16th time, the Koroit Lions Club will be holding its annual Swap Meet and Show n' Shine.
As they have in recent years, they will be teaming up with the Warrnambool and District Drag Racing Association to host the event at Victoria Park.
There will be even more reasons for people to attend the event this year, with the Koroit Country Women's Association (CWA) holding a Whole Of Town Garage Sale at the same time.
Maps for the garage sale can be picked up from the swap meet, with over 25 houses signed up.
The CWA members will place shamrocks on the houses involved in the garage sale to help people find their way.
Koroit Lions Club member David Mathison said stall holders for the swap meet had registered from all over Victoria.
"We had a really strong event last year and that has flowed on to this year," Mr Mathison said.
"There are return stall holders but also quite a few first timers which is always a positive.
"We are expecting a really good turn-out."
The Lions club will also be opening its op shop furniture and larger items shed at Victoria Park for the day.
Mr Mathison said stall holders were able to turn up on the day and register, as were those with vehicles for the show n' shine.
The event will begin at 7am and go through to 2pm.
Catering will be provided via a Koroit CFA barbecue, while a coffee van will also be on site.
Entry is $5.
