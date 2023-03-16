The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Colin Cleary retires after 25 years as manager of Port Fairy IGA

By Tim Auld
March 17 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy IGA supermarket manager and partner Colin Cleary retired from the business this week.

GIVING young people a job was one of the highlights Colin Cleary enjoyed in his 25 years as manager at Port Fairy's IGA supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.