No jail for 'thuggish' woman who tried stealing car after free ride

A would-be carjacker who took advantage of a good Samaritan leaving them "terrified and petrified" has avoided jail for now.
Toni Smith, 21, formerly of Orbost, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to attempted carjacking and other offences.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said Smith, who was 19 at the time, approached the victim at Camperdown's Woolworths supermarket on January 16 last year at 8pm and asked for a ride to the train station.
The victim, who didn't know Smith, agreed. Once at the station, Smith lunged at the woman, pushing her and holding her against the driver's side door.
She then reached over and grabbed the car keys out of the ignition. Ms Howe said Smith told the victim "this is a carjacking".
Smith told the victim to get out of the car and when she refused, the offender punched her to the left side of the face.
She then threatened to stab the victim with a knife. Smith left with the keys.
The victim was left shaking uncontrollably and rang Triple-0, telling an operator that she feared for her life.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the attempted carjacking was "absolutely outrageous".
"You asked this person for help and out of the goodness of her heart she does something many people would say was crazy to let a stranger into her car - Why? To help that person," he said.
"You repaid her kindness by absolutely terrifying her.
"... A good Samartian decided to help her out and the poor woman was absolutely terrorised and petrified in the sanctity in her own car by your own client's loutish, thuggish behaviour," Mr Lethbridge said.
At the time of the offending Smith was on bail for charges of criminal damage and trespassing.
That charge related to an incident on May 29, 2021, when she attended an address in Orbost about 6.15pm.
Smith wheeled in a bin from the carport up to the rear window of the property and gained access to the house.
She took a pictures of multiples bottles bottles of alcohol on the carpet, as well as a smashed mirror in the bathroom of the house.
At 6.43pm the offender photographed herself in the bathroom, before taking a video of herself cutting her neck with a small piece of smashed mirror. She then took a final picture of her neck with multiple minor lacerations.
Smith was arrested on June 4 that year and her mobile phone was seized as evidence. At the Orbost police station she stated she did not damage anything at the house and the mirror was broken prior to her trespassing.
She stated she used to live at that address as a renter.
The magistrate deferred sentencing for six months but said jail was not out of the question.
"Ordinarily the court has great reluctance to send a 19-year-old to jail, particularly one who has no prior convictions," Mr Lethbridge said.
"There are however some crimes that are so serious where the moral culpability of the individual is so high and where the legal culpability of that individual is so high, that they have to go to jail."
