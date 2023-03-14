The Standard
Woman, 21, avoids jail after attempted carjacking in Camperdown in 2022

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 9:00am
No jail for 'thuggish' woman who tried stealing car after free ride

A would-be carjacker who took advantage of a good Samaritan leaving them "terrified and petrified" has avoided jail for now.

