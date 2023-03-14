A new competition pitting association against association is expected to help fast-track netballers' development across the south-west.
An inaugural three-round south-western netball association inter-district competition will be contested between Warrnambool City, Hamilton and Portland, with each association hosting one of three dates.
Warrnambool City administrator Marg Morgan said the concept arose after conversations between Portland's Jody Duckworth and Hamilton's Melissa Beaton, with the three associations excited to be at the forefront of a new venture.
"We all see this as further development for each of our associations in providing pathways in netball programs for athletes to develop their talent," Morgan said.
Warrnambool will hold team selections on Sunday, with each association aiming to fill open, 17 and under, 15 and under, 13 and under, and 11 and under (development) teams for the competition.
Morgan said the goal was to at least field all junior sides, with the hope of growing the competition in future years.
"Our aim is to grow this into all age divisions that our associations offer programs in," Morgan said. "We may also be able to grow to two teams per age group."
Morgan said the competition would also further develop coaches and umpires as the competition evolves.
Hamilton will host the first round on Sunday, April 2 before it moves to Warrnambool on Sunday, April, 30. The competition will conclude in Portland on Sunday, May 21.
