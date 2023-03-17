The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New Warrnambool council appointment comes after 'tumultuous time'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Moyne Shire director Kevin Leddin is stepping onto Warrnambool City Council's audit and risk committee.

A new member has been appointed to Warrnambool City Council's audit and risk committee after what has been labelled a 'tumultuous time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.