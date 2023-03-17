A new member has been appointed to Warrnambool City Council's audit and risk committee after what has been labelled a 'tumultuous time".
Recently retired Moyne Shire Council director Kevin Leddin has been appointed to a four-year term on the committee.
The previous chairperson resigned to take up a role as an employee of the city council, and in September last year the committee also lost its then chairman over the future of Warrnambool's now-closed saleyards.
The committee is made up of three independent members and two councillors - Ben Blain and Angie Paspaliaris.
Cr Blain said Mr Leddin came with a wealth of experience, having worked for the city council as well as other councils around the region.
"I'm sure his expertise and knowledge will be valued over the next four years," Cr Blain said.
Cr Paspaliaris also welcomed the appointment and said his skillset and experience in the local government meant he was well placed for the role.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said she looked forward to welcoming Mr Leddin for a long stint.
"It's been a little bit of a tumultuous time with people coming and going on our audit and risk committee," she said.
In September last year, then committee chairman Leon Fitzgerald resigned in protest over what he described as misinformation about the South West Livestock Exchange.
The council later voted to close the saleyards in a 4-3 vote at a fiery council meeting, and weeks later the doors shut for the final time at the facility when agents decided to exit early.
When the committee's biannual report was presented to council at its February meeting, Cr Max Taylor acknowledged Mr Fitzgerald's contribution and his "information and alertness on the profitability and dire financial situation on the future of the Warrnambool saleyards".
Cr Blain said one of the major things the committee had been working on was the Victorian Auditor General's Office audit into grants, ensuring there was more transparency and accountability on how funds are spent.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
