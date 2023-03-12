The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bookaar's Penny Smith wins women's trap shotgun event at the ISSF World Cup

Updated March 12 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Smith (middle) celebrates her World Cup gold medal in Qatar. Picture by Shooting Australia

Bookaar's Penny Smith has won her third individual World Cup gold medal in thrilling fashion at the ISSF World Cup in Qatar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.