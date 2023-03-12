Bookaar's Penny Smith has won her third individual World Cup gold medal in thrilling fashion at the ISSF World Cup in Qatar.
Smith, who shot an Australian record with a perfect 125 last month, had nerves of steel to win the women's trap shotgun event in a sudden death shoot-off against Slovakian and reigning Olympic champion Zuzana Rehak-Stefecekova on Saturday.
It came after both women finished equal on 28 targets in the final to set up a 'miss and out' shoot-off to determined who took home the gold. American Alicia Gough finished third.
Smith, 27, was thrilled to keep her composure in what was a "nerve-racking" finale.
"It was a little bit nerve-racking out there I guess, and the nerves were rising but I just had to keep my composure and keep my routine and that's what I did," she said. "I shot a really good semi for a 23 and probably the medal match was a little bit rough but it's never over until the last shot's fired."
Smith was the second highest qualifier - which included a 74 out of 75 on day one - to secure her place in the semi finals. She then shot 23 of 25 targets in the semi final to progress to a four-women medal match.
Smith's mum Kim, who was watching on from Camperdown, said her daughter's win was an "amazing achievement".
Smith will fly back to Australia for 10 days before travelling to Cyprus for the next World Cup starting March 25.
