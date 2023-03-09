SURF: Nippers state carnival, Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm.
MUSIC: Port Fairy Folk Festival and street fair, runs at various venues from Friday to Monday. Ajak Kwai, The Dart and Marlin and Lung Beach, from 6pm. Various artists at The Star of the West, Friday to Sunday.
OPENING: We Are One, The First XI exhibition, including works by AFL great Nicky Winmar and Aunty Fiona Clarke, Harrow Hall. Also running on Saturday and Sunday.
TENNIS: Warrnambool Lawn Open, Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club, runs Friday to Monday.
MUSIC: Various artists, Oak and Anchor, Port Fairy, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tom Curtain's Nothin's Gonna Stop Us Tour, horse training and dog demonstrations, hands-on fun for the kids, music, Victoria Park, Koroit, gates 3pm-8pm.
CARTS: Harrow National Bush Billycart Championships trials.
ART: Easter Arts Competition, Merri River Gallery, exhibition open from noon, winners announced 2.30pm.
VOLLEYBALL: Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament, Arc Stadium, Saturday to Monday.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.
HERITAGE: The 47th Cobden Vintage Rally, Racecourse Park Rally Ground, on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm.
CRICKET: WDCA qualifying finals, Allansford v Dennington, DW Jones Oval, Warrnambool, Mortlake v West Warrnambool, Jetty Flat, both from 12.30pm.
MUSIC: Louie and the Melways, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
CRICKET: Harrow's Johnny Mullagh Cup at Mullagh Oval and National Bush Billycart Championships. Exhibition runs until 5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.