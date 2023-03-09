Warrnambool could be about to get its very own seafood market under plans being investigated as part of a joint project.
Mayor Debbie Arnott revealed the seafood market plan was in the pipeline during this week's public council meeting when praising the work of the council's economic development and investment team.
She said a seafood market of any kind would be a boon for Warrnambool if it got up and running.
Warrnambool City Council's acting director of city growth Luke Couglan said the idea was in its early stages.
"It's an idea that has come out of the economic development team at council," he said.
Mr Couglan said the council's economic development team had engaged the Deakin University Talent Freelancing Hub to produce a feasibility document for what a seafood market might look like for Warrnambool.
He said the council had now received the final report from the Deakin University hub and it would be reviewed over the next month or so.
"The idea will be, after we've reviewed it, we'll see what our options are," Mr Couglan said.
"And we'll do some engagement with industry to see if the suppliers are there and if they're interested in it.
"It's really early days.
"It might be you have a one-off pop-up event at some point in summer that may then transition into a festival and then maybe transition into a market.
"It's really going to hinge on that industry engagement... to see what their appetite is to be involved.
"We're hopeful that it will turn into something but it's pretty early days."
Cr Arnott said while the idea for some type of seafood market was in its infancy, she said it would be a boost for Warrnambool if it did get up.
She said it could be a new market or even an event.
"It may not be a permanent thing," Cr Arnott said.
"Imagine if you could have a monthly fish market event.
"How fabulous would that be as well?"
Cr Arnott said all those things took time, money, energy and support.
"If anything new and innovative can get off the ground and get the community support behind it, it's just another string to our bow," she said.
It would be another boon for Warrnambool, Cr Arnott said.
"Our economic development team do a really good job as their purpose is to keep promoting and looking at new things and new ways to help Warrnambool and our Warrnambool economy," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
