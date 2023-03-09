The Standard
Could Warrnambool be about to get a seafood market?

By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 9:30am
Could Warrnambool be home to its very own seafood market? That is an idea being explored in a joint Deakin University and Warrnambool City Council project.

