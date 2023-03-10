The Standard
Community clear on solution to East Beach dune rubbish

By Ben Silvester
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:55pm
Fans of Port Fairy's East Beach have sent a strong message to the Victorian government about how to fix the rubbish problem in its eroding sand dunes, unequivocally voting for it to be dug out.

