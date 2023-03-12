The death of a patient from leukaemia is the driving force behind Port Fairy Medical Centre's Dr Rob Reynolds' decision to take part in this year's World's Greatest Shave.
Dr Reynolds' locks will be shaved off on March 17 to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"There was one patient in particular last year that passed away from leukaemia, and I guess it struck a chord with me," Dr Reynolds said.
"Every patient is special, but it kind of made me think maybe you can try and raise some awareness about leukaemia.
"I'm sure he'd be very happy about it."
Dr Reynolds is close to his $5000 fundraising goal, with the money going directly to people facing blood cancer.
He previously took part in the annual charity event in Horsham about five years ago.
Dr Reynolds said while the charity focused on people with leukaemia, there were other bloods cancers including lymphoma and myeloma that people faced.
On a more personal level, his grandmother died several months ago from what was believed to be complications linked to lymphoma.
"She was very fortunate. She lived a lot longer than she was supposed to," Dr Reynolds said.
"She was given a life expectancy of 12 months but managed to live another three years."
He said it was a testament to the treatments available for some blood cancers.
"Some people are getting cured, which I guess that's what you hope for," Dr Reynolds said.
The Leukaemia Foundation said the incidence of blood cancer had increased by 47 per cent in the past 10 years.
It said about 35,000 people are living with a blood cancer or blood disorder in Australia today, which was expected to reach 275,000 Australians by 2035.
Each day 53 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer, and 16 will lose their life.
The community can attend Dr Reynolds' head shave at the community twilight market, in collaboration with Moyne Health Services, at the corner of Bank and College streets on Friday at 6.30pm.
Stores involved in the day will donate money to the cause.
People can make a donation to the cause online by searching for Rob Reynolds in the donate tab on the World's Greatest Shave website.
