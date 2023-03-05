A desire to help people take control of their health has inspired Briana Surkitt's career choice.
Ms Surkitt has chosen Warrnambool as the location of her first venture since becoming a fully qualified naturopath.
It is a welcoming environment for the 22-year-old, having grown up in nearby Naringal.
Ms Surkitt attended Emmanuel College, where she was school captain in 2018.
Upon leaving school, she choose naturopathy as her career path, moving to Melbourne, before the onset of COVID had her sharing time between the city and country, online and in class.
After four years, the hard work paid off, with Ms Surkitt having now established her own business, By Blu Naturopathy.
She is now taking bookings for online tele-health, as well as face-to-face appointments at her bricks and mortar premises at Wilson Athletic in the Ozone carpark in central Warrnambool.
Becoming a naturopath has been a long-held ambition for Ms Surkitt.
"I first became interested when I was younger and went to a naturopath myself," Ms Surkitt said.
"She asked the most random questions and I wasn't sure why. But as we went along, it all started to make sense, everything in our body is connected. Naturopathy is all about treating for the long term, not just a quick fix. It is about the balance of diet and lifestyle."
Ms Surkitt will also have a range of products available, including nutrient supplements and skincare products.
As well as her naturopathy skills, Ms Surkitt is also a capable operator behind a keyboard, having created her own business website.
It is at this website, www.byblunaturopathy.com where appointments can be made.
She is helping other start-up businesses create their own online content, adding another string to her bow.
Working hard comes naturally to Ms Surkitt, who continues to work part-time at Piccolo Coffee Roasters in Warrnambool.
For the past five years she has combined this work with her studies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.