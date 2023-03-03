Editorial: Perfect tonic for uni and GP shortage

Deakin's announcement of the expanded program is great news for the region but also vindication for those who campaigned so long and hard to establish the medical school. Those people, including the then Dean of the Faculty of Health, Medicine, Nursing and Behavioural Sciences Professor John Catford and Deakin's pro vice-chancellor for rural and regional Warrnambool's Rob Wallis had a vision and left no stone unturned in their quest. The benefits of the school and its graduates cannot be underestimated. The extended medical school program in Warrnambool needs to be celebrated and spruiked from the rooftops. It's a game-changer, dare we say a life-changer for years ahead.