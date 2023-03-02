The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cream of the Crop a hit

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International keynote speaker Amy Eggleston at the Cream of the Crop conference at the Koroit Theatre. Picture: Anthony Brady

Some of Victoria's leading dairy industry figures where joined by international experts in a star-studded line-up for the 2023 Cream of the Crop conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.