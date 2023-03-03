The Standard
Renowned Australian photographer visits Warrnambool to share his new passion for the outback

By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Ken Duncan was given special access to be able to capture panoramic images of the iconic 12 Apostles from the beach for the Sydney Olympics. Picture by Ken Duncan

Ken Duncan has captured the most amazing places on camera, photographed an iconic Australian band and been on the set of one of the world's biggest movies but it's his work with Aboriginal people in the outback that he's most passionate about.

