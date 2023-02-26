The Standard
Runaway horse tramples greens at Warrnambool Golf Club

Updated February 26 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:39pm
A golfer attempts to coax the runaway horse towards him and off the 18th fairway of the Warrnambool Golf Club on the afternoon of Saturday February 25. Picture supplied

A runaway horse has charged onto the course at Warrnambool Golf Club on the afternoon of February 25, galloping up fairways and trampling the greens.

