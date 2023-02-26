Mortlake-Cobden coach Leigh Walsh lauded his team's composure in its thrilling win over Merrivale in Sunday's Warrnambool and District under 15 cricket grand final.
Batting second at Reid Oval, the merged side surpassed Merrivale's 147 with two overs and three wickets remaining, to clinch the crown.
A delighted Walsh said his side's approach to the chase was "a credit to them".
"Chasing runs in a grand final is always difficult, let alone chasing around 150," he told The Standard.
"They kept their cool and didn't do any rash shots.
"They just kept their head and got a couple of partnerships."
Opener Campbell Walsh got Mortlake-Cobden off to a good start with 46 runs before Josh Slater (48) almost guided his side home, only to be dismissed when scores were level.
Lenny Walsh stepped up to smack the winning runs - a four through mid-wicket.
Brock Gannon was the best of the Merrivale bowlers, snaring 4-21 while Toby Madden's 2-39 were the next best figures.
In the first innings Rhys Wallace batted superbly for the Tigers, striking 60 retired not out while Archer Boyle chimed in with 42.
Parker and Eddie Walsh finished with two wickets apiece for the victors.
The Cobden/Mortlake mentor was pleased with his side's bowling performance.
"We bowled pretty well," he said.
"We got a couple of their batters out, that are good batters early which helped us out a fair bit. They rallied and put up a good total so we bowled pretty well, a good line and length. It's hard on this ground, any lose ball goes for four."
Slater was adjudged player-of-the-match for his crucial knock with the bat.
