The Standard

Mortlake-Cobden prevail in memorable under 15 cricket grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 26 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake-Cobden is all smiles after its under 15 grand-final win. Picture by Sean McKenna

Mortlake-Cobden coach Leigh Walsh lauded his team's composure in its thrilling win over Merrivale in Sunday's Warrnambool and District under 15 cricket grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.