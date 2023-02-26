The Standard
Moyne Shire Council pushes funding agenda with government

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:28pm
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster flanked by deputy mayor Daniel Meade and chief executive officer Brett Davis. The three were joined by infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell to advocate council issues at state parliament. Picture by Anthony Brady

The leaders of Moyne Shire Council have returned from three days in Spring Street pushing an advocacy agenda of three Rs: renewables, roads, and regional development.

