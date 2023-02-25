The Standard

Sue McConnell races in Noorat to Terang Fun Run, 40-years after last racing in the event

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 26 2023 - 10:33am, first published February 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sibling rivalry motivated Kolora-raised Sue McConnell to make her long-awaited return to the Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.