'Extreme' fire danger rating declared as residents urged to remain vigilant

A Warrnambool firefighter is urging the community to remain vigilant after an extreme fire danger rating has been declared for the south-west.
Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Brett Gladki said there was a total fire ban in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampian shires on Friday, February 24.
"An extreme fire danger rating has been declared and that means if a fire does start out in the landscape, it's extremely difficult for fire agencies to contain and bring under control," he said.
"That rating gives the public an awareness of what conditions might be like."
Mr Gladki said FRV members had this morning been briefed about Friday's weather outlook.
"The incident control centre is being manned in preparation for an event to occur," he said.
"The fire towers are in operation, whether that be out at Mount Rouse at Penshurst or further north at Mount Dundas, they are in operation and there are extra crews on standby."
Warrnambool is expected to see a top of 36 degrees about 5pm but Mr Gladki said the worst fire weather was tipped for the early afternoon.
"The winds will be at their highest and it really is wind that starts a fire and dictates the severity of it on a day like today," he said.
"We certainly ask all residents to not light any fires today."
Mr Gladki urged all landowners to check burn-offs or fires started recently to ensure there's no potential for re-ignition.
"We just need everyone to remain vigilant," he said.
"Landowners should also be conscious about machinery when working in a paddock as fuel and super dry paddocks are extremely flammable."
Mr Gladki said a Friday arvo barbecue was allowed, as long as it's gas or electricity and contained to a "permanently fixed structure" .
"There can't be any flammable material within three metres of the barbecue and it must be attended at all times by an adult," he said.
"We're also asking the community to look after their neighbours. It's really a community approach that keeps everyone safe. If you feel that you see or smell smoke, never be afraid to call 000."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
