The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Dairy can't shrink to success: Australian Dairy Conference told

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freshagenda analysts Steve Spencer and Jo Bills discuss the big shocks impacting dairy production.

The Australian dairy industry can't shrink its way to success, the Australian Dairy Conference in Hobart was told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.