A school crossing, traffic lights or both? These are the options that are being worked on for the notoriously dangerous Ardlie Street intersection on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
An upgrade to the "tricky" Botanic and Fitzroy roads intersection on Raglan Parade is also in the pipeline but no date has been set for the works to start on either project.
Schools, parents, city councillors and local MPs have long campaigned for change at both intersections which have been the scene of a number of accidents over the years - the latest on Wednesday.
The city council confirmed it was working on details of a proposed supervised school crossing at the Ardlie Street intersection. There has also been some preliminary discussion and research into traffic lights but no final decision has been made by the department, the council said.
"Should the intersection become signalised this would be a medium to long-term project," a council spokesman said.
The department is also investigating various designs for improvements to Raglan Parade at what it has labelled the "tricky" Botanic Road and Fitzroy Road intersection.
"As this is a complex intersection, we are investigating accessibility for all road users and traffic volumes to ensure improvements continue to benefit the community for years to come," a spokesperson said. "Once finalised it would be subject to future funding programs."
The department of transport is finalising plans to resurface various sections of Raglan Parade in the coming months.
"We're planning to complete resurfacing works along Raglan Parade this year, including the intersection at Rooneys Road, and between Derby Street and Gateway Road," the spokesperson said.
"These works help make up more than 160 individual maintenance projects being delivered across the state's south-west as part of our regional road maintenance blitz."
More than $39 million will be invested in rebuilding, resurfacing and resealing more than 245 kilometres of roads across the south-west region, through the state government's 2022-23 regional road maintenance blitz, a spokesperson said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
