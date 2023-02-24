The Standard
School crossing, traffic lights on agenda for notorious Warrnambool intersection

By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
The intersection of Raglan Parade and Ardlie/Hider Street has been the scene of numerous accidents.

A school crossing, traffic lights or both? These are the options that are being worked on for the notoriously dangerous Ardlie Street intersection on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.

