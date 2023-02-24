The speed limit between Panmure and Cudgee is set to return to 100km/h when roadworks are completed later in the year.
Temporary yellow roadwork signs have been placed on that section of road for years, and recently permanent 80km/h signs were erected near the Cudgee overpass.
The delays in upgrading the road have frustrated motorists, many of whom are taking back roads to avoid that section of the Princes Highway.
Department of Transport and Planning acting regional director of Barwon south-west Aj Armstrong said works would be finalised in the coming months.
That includes the completion of sealing, installing markers and line marking between Hopkins Falls Road and Brucknell Creek.
"We will also reinstate the 100km/h speed limit along this section following the completion of resealing and road safety audits that are expected to be completed by mid-2023," he said.
Over the coming months, the road will be resealed and left-hand side safety barriers installed between Brucknell Creek to the cattle underpass south of Dwarroon Road.
Work is also expected to begin this year on road rehabilitation between the cattle underpass south of Dwarroon Road to Swans Lane.
"We also aim to complete a final reseal and markings at the Great Ocean Road intersection," the department said. "Once completed we will conduct a road safety audit and reinstate the 100km/h."
Meanwhile, speed limits have been reduced in some parts of Warrnambool as shopping precincts get busier and housing developments expand further out of the city.
Wangoom Road between Mortlake and Aberline roads has been reduced to 60km/h, and Aberline Road is now 60km/h from the Wangoom Road intersection.
Gateway Road near the plaza has also been lowered to 40km/h and follows the installation of two raised pedestrian crossings last year.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
