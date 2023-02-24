The Standard
Speed limit between Cudgee and Panmure to return to 100km/h following audit, authorities say

By Katrina Lovell
February 24 2023
Yellow roadwork signs at Cudgee have been replaced with more permanent speed limit signs, but authorities say the 100km/h speed limit will return.

The speed limit between Panmure and Cudgee is set to return to 100km/h when roadworks are completed later in the year.

