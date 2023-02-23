The Standard

Celebrate all things Irish in Koroit | Out & About autumn

By Special Publication
February 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Gathering Of Green Eyes winner Rex Padgham, 4, and 2022 Flaming Folk Person Of The Year winner Zara Walsh, 10, of Koroit. Pictures Anthony Brady.

KOROIT will again put its best foot forward to host a celebration of all things Irish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.