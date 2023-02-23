Celebrate all things Irish in Koroit | Out & About autumn

KOROIT will again put its best foot forward to host a celebration of all things Irish.
The Koroit Irish Festival will be held on the weekend of April 28 to 30.
The festival has been happening annually since 1997 and attracts people from all over the country.
Koroit was settled predominantly by Irish immigrants fleeing the great potato famine in the 1850s.
Today, those links remain strong and Koroit is regarded as the most Irish town in Australia.
The festival channels that Irish heritage, with unique events including The Australian Danny Boy Championship, Australia's Most Irish Name, the Flaming Folk Parade and A Gathering of Green Eyes.
Koroit Irish Festival president Adele MacDonald says all are welcome.
"It is just such a fun weekend and I think that is why it is so popular," Mrs MacDonald says.
"It is run entirely by community volunteers and the love put into making the festival happen is clear for all to see.
"We are very proud of the festival."
The festival is famous for its Spud Trilogy, which pays homage to the potato crops Koroit has long been famous for.
The Spud Trilogy includes spud picking, peeling and eating competitions, with members of the audience encouraged to join in.
The festival's street procession includes the carrying of the 32 Irish county flags, while the Sunday of the festival includes a Gaelic Games Carnival.
Music plays a big part in the festival, with the best Irish-Australian acts performing.
Headline acts over the years have included Damien Leith, Jimeoin, Shane Howard and Sandi Thom.
The festival is well-known for showcasing Irish dancing, with the world champion Christine Ayres School of Irish Dancing a star attraction.
Famed teacher Geraldine Ryan leads her team from the O'Shea Ryan Academy of Irish Dance to light up the street with their flashing feet.
The population of Koroit, 2000, doubles for the festival weekend, with a report showing the 2022 event injected $1.53 million into the Koroit economy.
Tickets for the 2023 festival are on sale at koroitirishfestival.com.au.
