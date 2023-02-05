Torquay's Adam Conquest has been around the triathlon community for over 30 years, having trained and competed to great success along the way.
The 49-year-old is driven by his undeniable passion and seeing kids and families active, outside and giving sport a go.
On Sunday morning, the talented athlete ticked off another accolade, competing in for the first time and winning the Warrnambool Tri Club Foreshore Triathlon as the first male across the finish line.
He said it was an excellent event to be involved with after hearing so much about it.
"I've got some friends down here so we thought we'd just come down and my son would have a race down in the kids' race too. It's such an inclusive club down here in Warrnambool so they do a fantastic job," he told The Standard moments after crossing the finish line.
"My son Cooper is down here racing and he just loves being active. I just love seeing kids being active and being outdoors."
He added it was a unique course to compete in, with the swim, bike and running legs all presenting different challenges.
"It wasn't too bad, it was a course that was hard to get into a rhythm with multi laps and there's a lot of turns and speed humps but coming through transition multiple times it does give you a bit of lift and buzz," he said.
After competing in more gruelling long distance events throughout his three decades in the sport he said it was enjoyable to step back.
"When I first started I was more into the long course so the ironman and half ironman, and you're spending countless hours out training but now I like the shorter stuff, it's more manageable and you can come down and have a quicker race," he said.
Hamilton-based Gabrielle Lanman continued a strong run of form by winning the female section of Sunday's triathlon with an impressive and consistent performance across the three disciplines.
Lanman, who was also the winner of the Killarney Triathlon in November of last year, said it was a thrill to win this event.
"I haven't come close in this one for a number of years so it's a good moment for me," she said. "I love this race, I don't usually come out on top in this one."
She said, similar to Conquest, it was a unique course which provided a strong test.
"There was waves in the swim, lots of turns, little hills so it was a really technical ride," she said.
"Low visibility on the run so you have to run your own race a little bit. It's a lot faster because of the downhills as well.
"I felt great in the run which is a bit of an unusual occurrence, but it was within my capacity. It's a more interesting race with road closures and whatnot."
