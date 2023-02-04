The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Ciaron Maher scores 50th Metropolitan win of season with double on Saturday at Sandown

By Tim Auld
Updated February 5 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winslow export Ciaron Maher's stunning run of success continued across the weekend.

THE powerful Ciaron Maher racehorse training operation took its Melbourne metropolitan winning tally for the 2023-24 season to 50 with a double at Sandown on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.