IN life, Paul Ross was an all-rounder. Great family man, smart businessman, talented sportsman and a top bloke but sadly he lost his battle with cancer surrounded by family in Port Fairy on Friday evening.
Mr Ross, 50, married to Rachel and father of Eliza and Chloe was popular amongst his peers but equally by his large group of friends.
His brother-in-law Blair Robertson said Mr Ross was not one for complaining about the hand he had been dealt with regarding his health.
"Paul was really diligent in the way he handled his battle with cancer," Mr Robertson said.
"He fought bravely in the most dignified way. Paul was a loving husband to Rach and great dad to their two children Eliza and Chloe.
"He took a genuine interest in the lives of all his nephews and nieces.
"He was honest, reliable, humble and patient - qualities that were consistent with his life. He had the ability to listen and was not judgemental on people.
"He loved a laugh and loved enjoying and celebrating the success of others. Those qualities just came naturally to him, so naturally he then developed lots of friendships over time through his association with sport and work as a real estate agent with Port Fairy's Robertson Real Estate."
Mr Ross bravely went public in the Warrnambool Standard in August 2018, speaking about his diagnosis with prostate cancer and urged men over the age of 40 to have regular check-ups and to be diligent with their health.
"Blokes tend not to worry about their health and put things off," Mr Ross said at the time.
"Prostate cancer is a quiet killer of men - about one in six Australian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85 and yet 70 per cent of Australian's don't know the signs or symptoms."
Mr Ross took part in The Long Run which is organised to raise funds for research and awareness for those impacted by prostate cancer in September 2018.
His team which included nephews and nieces Harry, Grace and Oscar Pollock ended up being the number one team in Australia after the physical challenge for raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.
Mr Ross loved sport and was a talented cricketer, footballer and golfer.
He played 99 senior games with Penshurst Football Club including successive premierships in 1990 and 1991 before going on to play 110 games with Port Fairy.
He was inducted as a legend of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in July 2022 after being made a life member of the Port Fairy Cricket Club.
The six-time club champion and country week representative played 123 games of cricket in the WDCA at Port Fairy, Merrivale and Dennington, winning a division one premiership with the later in 2004-05.
He scored almost 4000 runs and claimed 234 wickets, winning two A Grade - Division one cricketer of the year awards in 1996-97 and 2001-2002. He was also captain-coach of the Port Fairy Cricket Club\ for three seasons.
Speaking to The Standard after being inducted as a legend of the WDCA last year - Mr Ross said he was lucky to have played cricket in such a wonderful era and to be part of Port Fairy's rich history as a cricket club was very rewarding.
Mr Ross was a director at Robertson Real Estate in Port Fairy since 2007.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.