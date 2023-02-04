The Standard
Port Fairy loses businessman and sportsman Paul Ross after battle with cancer

By Tim Auld
Updated February 4 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 11:53am
Paul Ross, who was pictured here at the Moyne River, has died after a battle with prostate cancer.

IN life, Paul Ross was an all-rounder. Great family man, smart businessman, talented sportsman and a top bloke but sadly he lost his battle with cancer surrounded by family in Port Fairy on Friday evening.

